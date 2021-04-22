Adsense 300×250

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta has risen to five, hospital sources confirmed on Thursday, adding that, ‘the injured are in critical condition.’

Balochistan Police Inspector General (IG) Tahir Rai confirmed the blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.

He said the hotel had been cordoned off and Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had been dispatched to investigate the incident.

Pakistani celebrities working in different fields have also shared their grief and condemned the Quetta attack.

I condemn #QuettaBlast it’s really very sad. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies are with the victims & their families.May Allah protect us all Ameen.Stay safe everyone. — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) April 21, 2021

While TTP has claimed responsibility for #QuettaBlast , Interior Minister blames India to be behind. Basic Q : Why are then we keen to establish cordial relations with India 🇮🇳, requesting other nations for mediation and holding secret talks! What for!? — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) April 21, 2021

Stay strong Quetta, stay strong Balochistan, stay strong Pakistan..they have tested our resolve with terrorism for a decade.These cowardly attacks are to stop us from achieving our economic goals, our progress & prosperity but we won’t stop. Prayers for everyone’s safety. #Quetta — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) April 21, 2021

All Quetta Red Crescent volunteers plz wear your jackets and rush to the blast site and nearest hospitals to support patients, arrange blood and extend all possible help.#Quetta — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) April 21, 2021