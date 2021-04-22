Adsense 970×250

Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 10:57 am
Adsense 300×600
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta
Adsense 300×250

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta has risen to five, hospital sources confirmed on Thursday, adding that, ‘the injured are in critical condition.’

Balochistan Police Inspector General (IG) Tahir Rai confirmed the blast in the parking lot of Serena Hotel.

He said the hotel had been cordoned off and Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had been dispatched to investigate the incident.

Pakistani celebrities working in different fields have also shared their grief and condemned the Quetta attack.

Celebrities Condemn The Blast On Serena Chowk In Quetta

Celebrities Condemn The Blast On Serena Chowk In Quetta

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Jennifer-Lopez
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez wishes birthday to her ex-husband’s daughter

US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez wished a happy birthday...
Ayesha Omar
12 hours ago
Ayesha Omar’s New Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Again

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar never fails to impress her fans with her...
Oscars coronavirus
12 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Will Wearing Masks Be Mandatory For The Attendees?

Many regulations have been made by the academy administration to prevent the...
The Witcher 2
13 hours ago
The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Revealed!

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, and the chief content officer has revealed the...
BANG BANG CON 2021
13 hours ago
BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 wins the internet with 2.7 million viewers

BTS online concert BANG BANG CON 2021 has taken over the internet...
Kate Winslet
13 hours ago
Kate Winslet’s Daughter To Follow In Her Mother’s Footsteps

However, Famed Hollywood actress Kate Winslet detailed about her daughter's debut in...

Recent News

38 seconds ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
8 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
17 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
32 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...