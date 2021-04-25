Adsense 970×250

Photos: Momal Sheikh Hosted Game Night For Fellow Celebrities

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 12:08 am
Adsense 300×600
Momal Sheikh
Adsense 300×250

Every now and then, Pakistani celebrities host different house parties and picnics for their colleagues.

Being in the same competitive industry, there are many celebrities who share a great friendship bond.

There are many media personalities like Zara Noor Abbas and Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Shahzad Sheikh, and many others who are BFFs in real life.

Recently during the month of Ramadan, actress Momal Sheikh hosted a game night for her fellow celebrities.

Many renowned celebrities including Shahzad Sheikh, Muneeb Butt, Imran Ashraf, Mani, Kubra Khan, Zahid Ahmed, and many more were present at the game night.

Take a look!

Earlier, Pakistani celebrities decided to go on a trip together to enjoy the weekend.

Several videos are going viral in which famed celebrities including Hania Amir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Shehzad Sheikh, Wajahat Rauf, and the pawri girl Dananeer went to Bahira Town, Karachi without following the coronavirus SOPs.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Shehereyar Munawar
2 hours ago
Why Fawad Khan Bullied Sheheryar Munawar?

Shehereyar Munawar has made the entire nation fell in love with him...
Yasra Rizvi
2 hours ago
Is Yasra Rizvi Expecting Her First Baby? Find Out!

Pakistani actress and producer Yasra Rizvi has shocked everyone with her new...
Aamir Liaquat third marriage
4 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Married For The Third Time? Here Are Few Shocking Revelations!

Famed TV host and politician, who had tied the not with Syeda...
Shaista Lodhi
7 hours ago
Shaista Lodhi Opens Up About Her Divorce & How She Tackled the Heartbreak

Famed TV host and doctor, Shaista Lodhi has recently opened up about...
Oscar 2021: When and where to watch the award show, Date and time
7 hours ago
Oscars 2021: When and where to watch the award show, Date and time

The Oscars 2021 or 93rd Academy awards will take place on Sunday,...
7 hours ago
Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win

English entertainer Riz Ahmed is enjoying some real success in his vocation...

Recent News

Saudi Arabia SR200 banknote
25 mins ago
Saudi Central Bank Issues New “Two-Hundred” Riyal Banknote

The Saudi Central Bank has introduced a “Two Hundred” new banknote worth...
Murad Raas
35 mins ago
All Schools To Open In Sialkot From Monday due to infection rate at 3%: Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that the private schools will...
Kerala Bride Marries COVID positive fiance
45 mins ago
Kerala Bride Marries Her covid-infected fiancé Wearing A PPE Kit

A bride in Kerala, India chose to wear a Personal Protection Kit...
PM Imran PTI 25 years
1 hour ago
“I am proud of the PTI’s achievements over the last 2.5 years”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded his party workers for obtaining success...