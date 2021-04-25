Photos: Momal Sheikh Hosted Game Night For Fellow Celebrities

Adsense 300×250

Every now and then, Pakistani celebrities host different house parties and picnics for their colleagues.

Being in the same competitive industry, there are many celebrities who share a great friendship bond.

There are many media personalities like Zara Noor Abbas and Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Shahzad Sheikh, and many others who are BFFs in real life.

Recently during the month of Ramadan, actress Momal Sheikh hosted a game night for her fellow celebrities.

Many renowned celebrities including Shahzad Sheikh, Muneeb Butt, Imran Ashraf, Mani, Kubra Khan, Zahid Ahmed, and many more were present at the game night.

Take a look!

Earlier, Pakistani celebrities decided to go on a trip together to enjoy the weekend.

Several videos are going viral in which famed celebrities including Hania Amir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Shehzad Sheikh, Wajahat Rauf, and the pawri girl Dananeer went to Bahira Town, Karachi without following the coronavirus SOPs.