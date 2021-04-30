Adsense 970×250

Prince Harry ‘embarrassed and regretful’ about Oprah tell-all

Web Desk

30th Apr, 2021. 12:33 pm
Duke of Sussex of Prince Harry is likely feeling embarrassed for targeting his family in his TV tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

According to a report, the royal biographer Duncan Larcombe has revealed that Prince Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals — and used the interview to get it out.

Ducan said that ‘Harry is short tempered guy’ and that is the reason to lashing out to his own family.

“He’s now facing the consequences. I believe he’ll regret that interview — and maybe his decision to leave the royal family,” said Larcombe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hitting headlines since they made serious allegations against the monarchy as heir earthshaking revelations triggered a never-ending debate among the royal fans.

Last month, while talking to the US show host Oprah Winfrey, the duke and the duchess bomb shelled their home country and family. ‘Racism within the family’ marked as the most shocking revelation throughout the interview.

