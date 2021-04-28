Adsense 300×250

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William Duke of Cambridge to keep a “bottle of brandy” on hand in the event that Kate Middleton rejected his proposal.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that William had informed his brother concerning him wanting to pop up the question in Kenya.

“Once he had finally decided, the first person he told was Harry,” she said.

“His brother was impressed by William’s romantic plan to propose to Kate in a remote lodge in Kenya, East Africa, open exclusively by helicopter.”

However, the Duke of Sussex, known for his comedic ways, advised his brother to keep some brandy in case she turned him down.

“Being Harry, he needed to make a joke of it and proposed just as the bottle of champagne on hand for when she said yes, he should also have a bottle of brandy in case she said no.”