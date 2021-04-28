Adsense 970×250

Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary this Thursday

28th Apr, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their tenth anniversary on Thursday.

But the Duchess admitted years after the couple met she felt “very shy” after first running into William at St Andrews University.

The couple had enrolled in the university in 2001 but met a year later as they both took a gap year.

After reports of a brief split in 2007, the couple reunited the next year and have been together since.

William proposed to Kate in October 2010 with Princess Diana’s ring, given to them by Prince Harry.

In their televised interview in 2010, William and Kate’s first as an engaged couple, the Duchess admitted she was nervous around the royal.

In their 2010 interview, the Duke shared how he planned to propose, commenting: “I’d been planning it for a while but as every guy out there will know it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going.

She said: “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy.”

