Adsense 970×250

Saba Qamar Extends Gratitude As She Gains 4.3M Instagram Followers

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 05:35 pm
Adsense 300×600
Saba Qamar
Adsense 300×250

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who had recently called off her wedding with Azeem Khan due to major differences, is thankful to her fans as she reached 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Digest Writer starlet extended love for all her fans and admirers by sharing an Instagram story.

Saba wrote, “4.3 million, thank you”.

Saba Qamar

Earlier,  actress Saba Qamar had faced extreme backlash after her birthday pictures and videos went viral online.

Qamar was spotted donning an off-shoulder navy blue frock wearing a pink lip shade and minimal makeup. However, naysayers were quick to bash her for her choice of clothing.

The Manto actress had celebrated her 37th birthday last night in Lahore with her close friends.

Previously, the Cheekh actress revealed that she was in a relationship with Azeem Khan. But, after a few days, she decided to call it quits with him as she confirmed the news on social media.

The Pakistan actress took to her social media account on Instagram and said, “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

She additionally said, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
10 mins ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars
20 mins ago
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars

The Oscar 2021 creates many questions in our head that what would...
atif aslam
37 mins ago
Atif Aslam prays for India as it witnesses the worst Covid-19 surge

Atif Aslam, a popular singer in Pakistan and India, also expressed his...
Zoya Nasir
1 hour ago
Do You Know Zoya Nasir Is The Daughter Of This Famous Personality?

Many hidden facts about the emerging star Zoya Nasir have been coming...
Brad Pitt
4 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt knows how to make an entrance!

American actor and film producer, William Bradley Pitt, popularly known as Brad...
oscars 2021
4 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins grabs the title of best actor

The 83 year old film star Anthony Hopkins received the best actor...

Recent News

Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
7 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021: Today Sehri time Islamabad, Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 you can find here on BOL News....
Fatima Sana
8 mins ago
Will Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh be quitting social media?

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has announced her temporary break from social...
Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
10 mins ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
11 mins ago
Yuh-jung Youn becomes first Korean actress to win for best supporting role

Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for the best-supporting actress of her career...