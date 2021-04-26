Saba Qamar Extends Gratitude As She Gains 4.3M Instagram Followers

Adsense 300×250

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who had recently called off her wedding with Azeem Khan due to major differences, is thankful to her fans as she reached 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Digest Writer starlet extended love for all her fans and admirers by sharing an Instagram story.

Saba wrote, “4.3 million, thank you”.

Earlier, actress Saba Qamar had faced extreme backlash after her birthday pictures and videos went viral online.

Qamar was spotted donning an off-shoulder navy blue frock wearing a pink lip shade and minimal makeup. However, naysayers were quick to bash her for her choice of clothing.

The Manto actress had celebrated her 37th birthday last night in Lahore with her close friends.

Previously, the Cheekh actress revealed that she was in a relationship with Azeem Khan. But, after a few days, she decided to call it quits with him as she confirmed the news on social media.

The Pakistan actress took to her social media account on Instagram and said, “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

She additionally said, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!”