Sadaf Kanwal reveals which actress Shahroz is not permitted to work with

Pakistani model and actress Sadaf Kanwal has stopped her husband, well-known actor Shahroz Sabzwari, from working with a well-known actress in the showbiz industry.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari, a couple who tied the knot during a simple ceremony during the coronavirus lockdown last year, often make headlines.

Recently, the two participated in a talk show on a private channel together as guests, during which the couple was asked a number of interesting questions, which were answered pleasantly by both of them.

The show’s host, well-known actress Hina Altaf, asked Sadaf Kanwal which actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry she would forbid Shahroz Sabzwari to work with.

Sadaf Kanwal was also given options to select actresses from a list of names which included the names of actress Rimsha Khan, Alizeh Shah and Hiba Bukhari.

Replying to the host, the actress and supermodel Sadaf Kanwal first asked who Hiba Bukhari was

The host reminded her of Hiba Bukhari’s super hit drama ‘Deewangi’ which was aired on a private television channel.

Upon being reminded, Sadaf Kanwal said that Hiba Bukhari is a very sweet girl.

Answering the question, Sadaf Kanwal said that she would not allow her husband to work with actress Alizeh Shah.