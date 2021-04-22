Adsense 970×250

Sana Fakhar’s transformation is truly an impressive & inspirational feat

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:44 pm
Sana Fakhar transformation
Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films and dramas, has left fans awestruck with her amazing transformation.

Recently, Sana Fakhar took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures featuring before and after transformation looks and also posted an inspiring note.

Motherhood is one of the best gifts in life. Being a mother & going through pregnancy has its challenges, one of them being ensuring one’s own well-being. We often forget that wellness is not a single benchmark of weight loss, in fact, it is a complete lifestyle inclusive of mind, body & soul. Let us therefore embrace ourselves as we are & improve upon it. As part of our daily lives & being the centre of our homes, let us look forward to be a better version of our being, by improving our Mind, Body & Soul,” the caption read. 

 

The post and the weight loss journey shared by the actress is truly inspirational as she has encouraged a number of women and mothers to focus on their self-being.

Earlier, Sana Fakhar had warned netizens to “save themselves” after posting hateful and negative comments for the actress.

In the video posted to her Instagram account, Sana Fakhar said she has good news for all those who send her hateful comments. Said she took screenshots of netizen’s comments and gave them to someone she knows closely who works in the cybercrime department. She wished everyone well in the end saying, ”God bless you and save yourself if you can”.

Sana Fakhar made her debut on television with Jeena Sikha Do Hamein in 2012. Her other drama serials include Zindagi Hath Barha, Noor-e-Nazar, Dhokay Baaz, along many more.

She had vanished from the industry after gaining weight but made an extravagant come back after losing many pounds. She is now known as one of the fit actresses of the industry.

