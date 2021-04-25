Adsense 970×250

Shaista Lodhi Opens Up About Her Divorce & How She Tackled the Heartbreak

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 06:40 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shaista Lodhi
Adsense 300×250

Famed TV host and doctor, Shaista Lodhi has recently opened up about her divorce and how she suffered the consequences.

Shaista Lodhi needs no introduction as the versatile host is capable to fully perform any role and is also all set to return into the world of acting.

In a recent interview, the 43-year-old host made some interesting revelation about her divorce and ex-husband.

Reflecting on her private life, the host questioned that how she tackled the heartbreak.

To which, Shaista said, “I look at my divorce from Waqar in a different way. Our beautiful 12-year marriage has given us beautiful children.”

“I’m not saying that only one person is bad in the case of divorce, sometimes there are situations where things are not going well and it is better to part ways,” she added.

Moreover, she went on to add: “At the time of divorce I had spoken a lot about my relationship which was wrong on my part, maybe I could have gotten settled with him at that time. I feel that I should have stayed quiet, now I do regret it.”

On the other hand, talking about her ex-husband’s death, Lodhi revealed that after their separation they both moved on but, her ex-husband got sick which worsened his health and lost his life.

Shaista concluded that she has a very good relationship with her ex-mother-in-law.

“My kids spend time with their grandparents and we are still on very good terms, I have three mothers,” she added.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Oscar 2021: When and where to watch the award show, Date and time
2 hours ago
Oscars 2021: When and where to watch the award show, Date and time

The Oscars 2021 or 93rd Academy awards will take place on Sunday,...
2 hours ago
Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win

English entertainer Riz Ahmed is enjoying some real success in his vocation...
2 hours ago
If Big Box Office Means Big Ratings, This Year’s Oscars Are In Big Trouble

Oscar's film industry skip this year is a resounding crash. Most honors...
2 hours ago
At This Year’s Oscars, Diversity And Social Consciousness Go Hand-In-Hand

After years set apart by the hashtags #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale, industry onlookers...
2 hours ago
How is the Oscars ceremony 2021 going to work?

The fundamental components of the function will come from Los Angeles, obviously....
Oscar 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category
2 hours ago
Oscars 2021 nominations: Top eight best picture category

Los Angeles: In the year of health crises, movie theatres were shuttered...

Recent News

Bjorn Fortuin accepts Islam
7 mins ago
South African Cricketer Bjorn Fortuin Accepts Islam Along With His Wife

South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin has embraced Islam along with his wife...
PM Imran
1 hour ago
My Only Aim Is To Eradicate Corruption From The Country: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Sunday (today) said that the nation...
Android 11 Launch the Motorola One 5G UW
2 hours ago
Android 11 Launches the Motorola One 5G UW

Motorola One 5G UW from Verizon receives the Android 11 update. This...
Asus confirms the Launch date for the new Zenfone 8 smartphone
2 hours ago
Asus confirms the Launch date for the new Zenfone 8 smartphone

Asus launches the Asus Zenfone 8 series. The company has sent an...