Famed TV host and doctor, Shaista Lodhi has recently opened up about her divorce and how she suffered the consequences.

Shaista Lodhi needs no introduction as the versatile host is capable to fully perform any role and is also all set to return into the world of acting.

In a recent interview, the 43-year-old host made some interesting revelation about her divorce and ex-husband.

Reflecting on her private life, the host questioned that how she tackled the heartbreak.

To which, Shaista said, “I look at my divorce from Waqar in a different way. Our beautiful 12-year marriage has given us beautiful children.”

“I’m not saying that only one person is bad in the case of divorce, sometimes there are situations where things are not going well and it is better to part ways,” she added.

Moreover, she went on to add: “At the time of divorce I had spoken a lot about my relationship which was wrong on my part, maybe I could have gotten settled with him at that time. I feel that I should have stayed quiet, now I do regret it.”

On the other hand, talking about her ex-husband’s death, Lodhi revealed that after their separation they both moved on but, her ex-husband got sick which worsened his health and lost his life.

Shaista concluded that she has a very good relationship with her ex-mother-in-law.

“My kids spend time with their grandparents and we are still on very good terms, I have three mothers,” she added.