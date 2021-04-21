Sheheryar Munawar defends Pakistan from being burned to ashes

Adsense 300×250

Actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui appealed to the citizens who plan on burning the country down to ashes if France and its people do not apologize for the insulting blasphemous sketches made by them.

Sheheryar Munawar shared a story to his Instagram account in which he shared a post of a social media user.

The social media user’s post stated that France still has time to apologize and repent, otherwise Pakistan will be burnt to ashes.

The actor wrote with his story, “Pakistan ka keya kasoor hai bhai? Maaf kardo khuda ki liye.”

Another user responded to the actor’s Instagram story while expressing his displeasure saying “do not talk about what you do not know.”

Sheheryar Munawar shared the message of the user named Naseeb Ullah to his Instagram story and replied saying, “Meray piyaray bhai, kitna piyara naam hai apka. Naseeb Ullah! – SubhanAllah. Kuen na is Ramzan naseeb ka faisla khudo ko karnay dein? Kuen na is Ramzan ye ikhtiyar Rab ko lota dein? Love, peace and duas for you!”

Last week there were violent protests across the country regarding the deportation of the French ambassador.