Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is getting another spikey sidekick

Web Desk

24th Apr, 2021. 12:02 am
Sonic the Hedgehog 2' is getting another spikey sidekick
Somehow, the movie Sonic the Hedgehog was not a disaster – in fact, it was very good! So, we look forward to seeing what director Jeff Fowler, along with writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey, will create for the sequel.

The new characters are given: the last film challenged Tails, Sonic’s two-tailed company, in a post-credit scene. But what about Knuckles, Echidna? The former villain, who became a friend and occasional anti-hero in the Sonic universe, was nowhere in the first film. But it’s not hard to imagine how it would fit, because the movie also started with Sonic being attacked by a gang of ninja echidna.

As with many exaggerated genre films, landscape photography ruined the surprise by showing Knuckles’ support alongside Sonic and Tails.

The photos, originally taken by @ seguimento23 on Twitter and posted on Just Jared, imply that this is not just a cameo. But it’s hard to read much on a stationary stand. I just hope the sequel will be as much fun as the original – though, I imagine it will be difficult to surpass Jim Carrey’s gonzo performance as Robotnik.

