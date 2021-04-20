Syra Yousaf’s birthday celebration pictures make round on the internet

Adsense 300×250

Actress Syra Yousuf is the most adored personality in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Syra played many superb roles in dramas and films.

Syra Yousuf had parted ways with her ex-husband Shahroaz Sabzawari in February 2020? Since then, Syra’s fans want her to start a new chapter of her life.

Recently, Syra Yousuf celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family members at home.

Actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and posted pictures of the birthday celebration.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYRAYOUSUF (@thesyraa)

