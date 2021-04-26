The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars

Adsense 300×250

The Oscar 2021 creates many questions in our head that what would they happen? And even heard about the new location in Union Station and a promise that it would be “like a movie”. The Award ceremony without opening monologue, no songs and dance, and no jokes.

But in the end, the show was still what it always is. A tribute to a year of magnificent filmmaking that, in the forms and projects it celebrated, has risen to reach our current moment.

Here is one of the best and worst moments from the 93rd Academy Awards.

Best Moment: The Union Station looks incredible

Hollywood’s ability to turn any space into a palace fit for movie magic. From the beautiful outdoor terraces and fountains of the pre-show red carpet to the opening walk through the beautiful ticket hall, every aspect of the L.A. landmark was on beautiful display. The newly restored ceiling was the perfect cap to the Art Deco-inspired set that looked to borrow its design from classic nightclubs. It turned social distancing requirements into something chic, classy, and eye-catching.

Worst Moment: No opening ceremony

Previous years have proved that no host is necessary to put on a great show, but that doesn’t mean the opening should be boring. This year’s opener featured a credit sequence running over a glam Regina King walking an Oscar through the halls of Union Station.

Then, King took to the stage to say a few words about our current moment before diving into handing out the first award. It was a disappointing start after having to wait over a month longer for this year’s show. No offense intended to Regina King, who is always a queen.