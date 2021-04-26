Adsense 970×250

The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars

Bilal BariEditor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:16 pm
Adsense 300×600
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars
Adsense 300×250

The Oscar 2021 creates many questions in our head that what would they happen? And even heard about the new location in Union Station and a promise that it would be “like a movie”. The Award ceremony without opening monologue, no songs and dance, and no jokes.

But in the end, the show was still what it always is. A tribute to a year of magnificent filmmaking that, in the forms and projects it celebrated, has risen to reach our current moment.

Here is one of the best and worst moments from the 93rd Academy Awards.

Best Moment: The Union Station looks incredible

Hollywood’s ability to turn any space into a palace fit for movie magic. From the beautiful outdoor terraces and fountains of the pre-show red carpet to the opening walk through the beautiful ticket hall, every aspect of the L.A. landmark was on beautiful display. The newly restored ceiling was the perfect cap to the Art Deco-inspired set that looked to borrow its design from classic nightclubs. It turned social distancing requirements into something chic, classy, and eye-catching.

Worst Moment: No opening ceremony

Previous years have proved that no host is necessary to put on a great show, but that doesn’t mean the opening should be boring. This year’s opener featured a credit sequence running over a glam Regina King walking an Oscar through the halls of Union Station.

Then, King took to the stage to say a few words about our current moment before diving into handing out the first award. It was a disappointing start after having to wait over a month longer for this year’s show. No offense intended to Regina King, who is always a queen.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
10 mins ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
atif aslam
37 mins ago
Atif Aslam prays for India as it witnesses the worst Covid-19 surge

Atif Aslam, a popular singer in Pakistan and India, also expressed his...
Saba Qamar
1 hour ago
Saba Qamar Extends Gratitude As She Gains 4.3M Instagram Followers

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who had recently called off her wedding...
Zoya Nasir
1 hour ago
Do You Know Zoya Nasir Is The Daughter Of This Famous Personality?

Many hidden facts about the emerging star Zoya Nasir have been coming...
Brad Pitt
4 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt knows how to make an entrance!

American actor and film producer, William Bradley Pitt, popularly known as Brad...
oscars 2021
4 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins grabs the title of best actor

The 83 year old film star Anthony Hopkins received the best actor...

Recent News

Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
7 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021: Today Sehri time Islamabad, Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 you can find here on BOL News....
Fatima Sana
8 mins ago
Will Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh be quitting social media?

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has announced her temporary break from social...
Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
10 mins ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
12 mins ago
Yuh-jung Youn becomes first Korean actress to win for best supporting role

Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for the best-supporting actress of her career...