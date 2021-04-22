The Conjuring 3: Trailer Of The Most Scariest Part Released

Adsense 300×250

The story of this film is also called the darkest case of Ed and Lorraine Warren and unlike the previous two films of the conjuring series, this time the main characters will not investigate in a haunted house.

Instead, they will be part of a court case involving a young man named Arnie Johnson who committed the murder, but claimed that his body was possessed by a demon and that Warren would be seen investigating the case.

The film’s description reads: “True horror returns. Based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren. #TheConjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It, in theatres and HBO Max June 4.”

This time the film is directed by Michael Chaves instead of James Vaughan, but James Vaughan is the producer of the film.

The director said in an interview that this is the biggest conjuring film ever due to various aspects, we showed the end of the film to Vera and Patrick and they also agreed that it is the most horrible conjuring film.

“There’s some real dark material in the film, it’s definitely a case where the results and the characters were real, the real events and the tragedy that befell the Warren family,” the director said.

This will be the 7th film of The Conjuring Universe.

The Nintendo, 2 Conjuring and 3 Anna Bell films have been released before. The series began in 2013 with The Conjuring, in which a family living in a 150-year-old house is disturbed by mysterious events.

In real life, Ed and Lorraine Warren have investigated more than 10,000 cases in the United States and abroad.

The new film in the Conjuring series will be released on June 4.