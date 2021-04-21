The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Revealed!

Adsense 300×250

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, and the chief content officer has revealed the release date of the most awaited series The Witcher second season and said it will be released by the streaming service.

During a recent interview, Sarandos discussed several new upcoming projects as well as the release date of the Henry Cavill show. He confirmed that The Witcher’s second season will be released in Q4 2021 (between October and December 2021).

The confirmed release date of The Witcher 2 is yet to be revealed.

The Witcher fans already knew the previous characters, however, for the second season, many new actors including Kristofer Hivju, will be seen playing different major roles.

To maintain the excitement of the fans, Netflix revealed the first look for The Wicher 2. Many previous characters will be seen in new styles