What did Hania Aamir face criticism for?

Adsense 300×250

Pakistani showbiz indsutry’s ‘Dimple Girl’ Hania Aamir appealed on social media for the implementation of SOPs to prevent the spread of the global epidemic Covid-19, for which she faced a lot of criticism.

The actress shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account in which she can be seen standing outdoors.

Hania Aamir in the caption of her post, ” Stay safe you all. Keep your masks on! Stay home! Apne liye aur apne pyaron kai liye ehtiyaat karain. .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

While this post received thousands of likes from her fans, some internet users have also criticized this appeal of the actress in the comments section.

Fans and followers said that the actress herself is outdoors and telling us everyone stay at home which makes her statement contradictory.

Hania Aamir once again proved that she is a free and happy soul through her dance video which went viral on social media platforms.

The actress went to Las Vegas a few months ago, and shared some memorable photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She wrote in the caption of her post, “bohat he casual dancing khanay ka intezaar karte hue with @maidaazmat”