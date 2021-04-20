What did Saboor Aly want to be if not an actress?

Adsense 300×250

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saboor Aly has revealed that she always wanted to be an aerospace engineer.

Yesterday, on the social media platform Instagram, the actress shared a photo of Pakistan’s young female aerospace engineer Arooba Faridi and paid tribute to her on her Instagram story.

The actress caption wrote in the caption of her post was that she “always wanted to be one”.

Arooba Faridi is a young female aerospace engineer from Pakistan who has recently obtained an International Aircraft Maintenance License after 7 years of working hard and struggling.

The famous Pakistani showbiz couple, Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan will soon be welcoming their first child, and no one is more excited than Saboor Aly as she will be the child’s “Favorite Khala”.

Earlier, the Waada actress shared multiple photos with the mom-to-be on her Instagram handle wearing a neon green one-shoulder top and kissing Ghaffar’s baby bump.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “Can’t wait to meet the mini you and share the most precious bond of love !! I am going to be the favourite khala! ”