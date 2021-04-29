What is actress Bushra Ansari distressed about?

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan’s senior actress Bushra Ansari’s sister had contracted the Coronavirus after which her mother is now unwell.

The actress disclosed the news about her mother’s illness in a post shared on Instagram.

She shared a picture of her sister Sumbul Shahid with her mother and wrote, “My darling sister sumbul Shahid and my mother Mahmooda bashir.both are sick..its so hard to c them.miserable..Allah rehem..”

Earlier on 10th April, Bushra Ansari said that her sister, actress Sumbul Shahid had tested positive for the coronavirus. She appealed to fans to pray for his sister’s speedy recovery.

Sharing a picture of her sister, Bushra Ansari wrote, “My darling sister sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Corona virus these days ..pl pray for her speedy recovery ..char Chand salamat rahain ameen.”