What is Mehwish Hayat truly disturbed by?

Adsense 300×250

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a tweet that seeing the dangerous Coronavirus situation in India upsets her.

In a message posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehwish Hayat wrote, “I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India. We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through – we’re here to offer whatever help is needed.”

I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India. We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through – we’re here to offer whatever help is needed. I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s)🙏#IndiaNeedsOxygen — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 25, 2021

The actress and model appealed to the Pakistani people writing, “I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s)”

Solidarity is being expressed by political and showbiz personalities including the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for India during these difficult and dark times.

India’s health system has failed in the face of a dangerous Coronavirus surge. There is a shortage of oxygen supply in hospitals, due to which people are losing their battle to the pandemic.

As the number of cases increase in India, so does the line of patients outside hospitals who cannot be catered to due to no oxygen supply. The death toll is so high that the last rites and rituals of the Indians cannot be performed.