Adsense 970×250

What is Mehwish Hayat truly disturbed by?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 07:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mehwish Hayat
Adsense 300×250

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a tweet that seeing the dangerous Coronavirus situation in India upsets her.

In a message posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehwish Hayat wrote, “I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India. We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through – we’re here to offer whatever help is needed.”

The actress and model appealed to the Pakistani people writing, “I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s)”

Solidarity is being expressed by political and showbiz personalities including the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for India during these difficult and dark times.

India’s health system has failed in the face of a dangerous Coronavirus surge. There is a shortage of oxygen supply in hospitals, due to which people are losing their battle to the pandemic.

As the number of cases increase in India, so does the line of patients outside hospitals who cannot be catered to due to no oxygen supply. The death toll is so high that the last rites and rituals of the Indians cannot be performed.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Mrs. Falak's day
1 hour ago
What is the one thing which completes Mrs. Falak’s day?

Leading Pakistani actress Sarah Khan spoke about her husband Falak’s habit of...
Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
2 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars
2 hours ago
The best and worst moments from the 2021 Oscars

The Oscar 2021 creates many questions in our head that what would...
atif aslam
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam prays for India as it witnesses the worst Covid-19 surge

Atif Aslam, a popular singer in Pakistan and India, also expressed his...
Saba Qamar
3 hours ago
Saba Qamar Extends Gratitude As She Gains 4.3M Instagram Followers

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who had recently called off her wedding...
Zoya Nasir
3 hours ago
Do You Know Zoya Nasir Is The Daughter Of This Famous Personality?

Many hidden facts about the emerging star Zoya Nasir have been coming...

Recent News

Eid-Ul-fitr holidays in Pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan: Govt. Announces 5-Day Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays From May 13 to 17

The Interior Ministry has on Monday announced five-day public holidays in Pakistan...
Shanaya Katwe
11 mins ago
Indian Actress Arrested For Murdering Her Brother

Police in Haboli, Karnataka, arrested actress Shanaya Katwe on charges of murdering...
Koena Mitra
23 mins ago
Koena Mitra Talks About Her Plastic Surgery

Bollywood actress and model Koena Mitra has finally spoken out on rumors...
IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & Andrew Tye leave amid Covid-19 concerns
39 mins ago
IPL: Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & Andrew Tye leave amid Covid-19 concerns

Indian Baller Ravichandran Ashwin, 34, also said he was taking a break...