What is the one thing which completes Mrs. Falak’s day?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:56 pm
Mrs. Falak's day
Leading Pakistani actress Sarah Khan spoke about her husband Falak’s habit of giving flowers in a recent interview. She said that not a day goes by when Falak Shabir does not give her flowers.

 

The beautiful couple Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan, who tied the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, have tens of millions of followers on social media who want to be kept updated about the couple’s day-to-day lives.

On Sarah’s social media account, there are several videos of the actress receiving flowers from Falak Shabir, which makes every fan long to find a life partner like the popular singer.

What are Sarah’s thoughts regarding this habit of Falak Shabir? Unveiling the secret, Sarah Khan disclosed in a recent interview that Falak Shabir gives her a flower every day, and it may seem like the flower does not have much value but it is of grave importance to her. The flower she receives makes her day and mood pleasant throughout the rest of the day.

Sarah Khan further mentioned that her days feel a bit incomplete without receiving a flower from her husband.

She additionally said, “This is how Falak expresses his love for me.”

