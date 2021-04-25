Adsense 300×250

The 93rd Academy Awards show is just around the corner, and this year’s star studded ceremony happening on April 25, is two months later than originally planned.

Let’s take a look at history and remember the youngest ever Oscar winners.

Shirley Temple

Technically, Shirley Temple is the youngest person to ever receive an Academy Award.

In 1935, the Board of Governors created an honorary Juvenile Award and gave it to the 6-year-old Shirley for her work in 1934.

She was the first youngster to take home the honorary Oscar.

After her, it was given to 12 other child actors, including Vincent Winter who was seven years old and Margaret O’Brien who was eight. The special honour was discontinued in the 1960s.

Tatum O’Neal: Best Supporting Actress

The 10-year-old became the youngest Oscars winner in a competitive category in 1974.

Tatum took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Addie Loggins in Paper Moon.

Anna Paquin: Best Supporting Actress

The Canadian actress who grew up in New Zealand took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the age of 11 in 1993.

This made her the second-youngest winner in Oscar history after Tatum O’Neal.

Patty Duke: Best Supporting Actress

Patty Duke was 16 when she recreated her stage role as Helen Keller in the 1963 adaptation of ‘The Miracle Worker’.

She received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1963 at the 35th Academy Awards.

Timothy Hutton: Best Supporting Actor

Timothy Hutton took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the age of 20 in 1980.

He was awarded for his performance in his first feature film, Ordinary People, which saw him play Conrad Jarrett.