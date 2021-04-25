Who is Performing at the Oscars 2021? See the complete list

Adsense 300×250

The 2021 Academy Awards are just one day away.

Stars are preparing for Academy Awards, which will take place across multiple locations worldwide.

Unlike recent awards ceremonies such as the Golden Globes, Baftas and Emmys, the Oscars have asked nominees to attend one of the locations in person.

Current Oscar nominees Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) are joining the roster of presenters for Sunday’s ceremony.

Davis has won before for “Fences.” This is the first career nomination for Ahmed.

A part of Oscars tradition most years is that the acting champs from the previous cycle return to present at the Academy Awards the following ceremony.

Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt were already confirmed as part of 15 stars for Sunday’s ceremony.

First-time Oscar producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh have also announced the 2020 directing, writing and producing winner Bong Joon Ho will also present along with prior acting champs Halle Berry, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno and Reese Witherspoon.

Previous acting nominees on the show will include Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Harrison Ford.

Zendaya makes her first ever appearance on the Academy Awards.

For the first time ever, performances for the five Best Original Song nominees will be recorded in advance as part of the pre-show:

Celeste and Daniel Pemberton (“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

H.E.R. (“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”)

Laura Pausini and Diane Warren (“Io Si: Seen” from “The Life Ahead”)

Molly Sanden (“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest”)

The majority of the program will take place live from Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Many nominees will appear in person and others will beam in remotely from London and other locations.