Why Fawad Khan Bullied Sheheryar Munawar?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 11:37 pm
Shehereyar Munawar
Shehereyar Munawar has made the entire nation fell in love with him with his stellar performances and dashing personality.

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui is a producer apart from being an actor. His movie, Parey Hut Love became the highest-grossing movie in Pakistan in the year 2019.

The actor made his acting debut with one of the most-watched drama serials Zindagi Gulzar Hai as a supporting role.

He played the role of Osama, Zaroon’s (Fawad Khan) best friend, who fell in love with Sanam Saeed, who played the role of Kashaf, in the drama serial.

But do you know Fawad Khan had bullied him on the sets of Zindagi Gulzar Hai? During a recent interview, the Parey Hut Love actor revealed that the heartthrob Fawad Khan gave him a very tough time, and also he was one of those senior artists who didn’t help him onset at all.

He also said that Fawad Khan was straight out of Hamsafar at that time and gave him a tough time Sheheryar shared that Fawad Khan kind of bullied him.

