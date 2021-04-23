Why Nida Yasir Bashed After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Jab?

Adsense 300×250

Famous morning show host and actress Nida Yasir has recieved the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The actress, however, got criticized by the netizens for not wearing a mask while getting vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Nida took to her Instagram and shared the video while getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Karachi’s private hospital.

Watch:

Netizens got furious after watching Nida’s video as she was not wearing a mask, which is one of the most important precautionary measures to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

One of the social media users wrote,

“Where’s the masks?!?! These “celebrities” should be fined when they share pictures in public without masks. Their grand parties with no sop’s should be made an example off. The elite is actually the jaahil awam that never left their socialising, big shaadis, and birthday parties. Don’t blame ghareeb awam who are uneducated. These apparently educated rich people are the real culprits.”

Another one wrote,

“its very upsetting seeing these celebs with NO MASK”

Earlier, renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui had recieved the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday (17th April), however, the MOM actor shared the news on 18th April via his Instagram account.

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actor shared his experience on Instagram and shared a video while getting the vaccine.

He wrote,

“Finally got the jab yesterday. It’s a huge relief. Honestly, I was a bit jittery in the beginning. Because of the needle, of course! No matter how young or old are you, this is one thing that petrifies you every time.”

Siddiqui went on to write,

“I have been asked multiple questions before and after my vaccination by family and friends worried about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. Yes, I also read those sporadic reports of after effects of the vaccine, which have made people wary. I had my share of doubts too. Then I consulted my friend, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, who assured me that my fears were unfounded and gave a go ahead. And by Allah’s grace, I am feeling perfectly fine.”

He concluded by writing,

“The onus to combat the pandemic is on us. Those who are sceptical of whether to go ahead with the vaccine or not, as someone who’s got inoculated recently, my vote is with the vaccination. Yet, please consult your personal doctor, specially those who are on medication or are immuno compromised.”