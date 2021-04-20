Adsense 970×250

Why was Rabi Pirzada’s Twitter account deleted?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:59 pm
Adsense 300×600
Rabi Pirzada twitter
Adsense 300×250

Rabi Pirzada, who withdrew from the showbiz industry for the sake of Islam, said that her Twitter account has been shut down for tweeting against France.

In a message on the social media site Instagram, she told her followers that her account has been closed for tweeting against France.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rabi Pirzada (@rabi.fairy)

She said, “I do not fear anyone except Allah. We are the Ummah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and our lives are sacrificed for them.”

The former actress said that this country was built and established in the name of Islam and the rulers should not forget this fact.

While talking about the protests by the banned religious party, the former pop singer said that the loss of life and property was not right in this manner.

Rabi started her singing career in 2005 with the launch of the album Jadoo. She has also hosted a number of Pakistani shows such as Weekend with Rabi in 2006 and Noor Bibi in 2018.

She also did a movie Shoor Sharaba with the co-star Meera. However, on November 4, 2019, Rabi quit the showbiz industry followed by completely changing her lifestyle.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
25 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Maya Ali Instagram
2 hours ago
Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion...
Saboor Aly
8 hours ago
What did Saboor Aly want to be if not an actress?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saboor Aly has revealed that...
imran
9 hours ago
Watch: Imran Abbas shows scenic beauty of interior Punjab

Actor Imran Abbas is making Pakistan proud through his efforts and achievements...
syra
9 hours ago
Syra Yousaf’s birthday celebration pictures make round on the internet

Actress Syra Yousuf is the most adored personality in the Pakistani entertainment...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
25 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...