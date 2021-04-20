Why was Rabi Pirzada’s Twitter account deleted?

Adsense 300×250

Rabi Pirzada, who withdrew from the showbiz industry for the sake of Islam, said that her Twitter account has been shut down for tweeting against France.

In a message on the social media site Instagram, she told her followers that her account has been closed for tweeting against France.

She said, “I do not fear anyone except Allah. We are the Ummah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and our lives are sacrificed for them.”

The former actress said that this country was built and established in the name of Islam and the rulers should not forget this fact.

While talking about the protests by the banned religious party, the former pop singer said that the loss of life and property was not right in this manner.

Rabi started her singing career in 2005 with the launch of the album Jadoo. She has also hosted a number of Pakistani shows such as Weekend with Rabi in 2006 and Noor Bibi in 2018.

She also did a movie Shoor Sharaba with the co-star Meera. However, on November 4, 2019, Rabi quit the showbiz industry followed by completely changing her lifestyle.