Actor Will Smith has said that his father’s death in 2016 from cancer changed him forever.

Smith, 52, in his recent interview speaks about his father’s death with admirable vulnerability.

“As painful as it was and as difficult as it was…it was a powerful, positive, formative experience in my life. Doctors told us he had six weeks to live then he lived for 4 months…,” Smith says.

Smith shares how he learned to cherish every moment with his dad after his diagnosis, and to be more present for the people in his life, especially his loved ones. “You never know if this goodbye could be the last goodbye,” he says.