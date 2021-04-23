Adsense 970×250

Will Smith calls his father’s death from cancer a “powerful, positive experience”

Web DeskSenior Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 03:45 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

Actor Will Smith has said that his father’s death in 2016 from cancer changed him forever.

Smith, 52, in his recent interview speaks about his father’s death with admirable vulnerability.

“As painful as it was and as difficult as it was…it was a powerful, positive, formative experience in my life. Doctors told us he had six weeks to live then he lived for 4 months…,” Smith says.

Smith shares how he learned to cherish every moment with his dad after his diagnosis, and to be more present for the people in his life, especially his loved ones. “You never know if this goodbye could be the last goodbye,” he says.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Nida Yasir
2 hours ago
Why Nida Yasir Bashed After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Jab?

Famous morning show host and actress Nida Yasir has recieved the first...
Hira Mani
3 hours ago
Hira Mani Has Already Found Her Daughter-In-Law

Leading Pakistani actress Hira Mani has chosen a 4-year-old girl as her...
Hugh Jackman talks future of 'The Music Man' after abuse allegations against producer Scott Rudin surface:
9 hours ago
Hugh Jackman talks future of ‘The Music Man’ after allegations against Scott Rudin surface

Entertainer Hugh Jackman is making some noise in the wake of verbal...
Gal Gadot
9 hours ago
Gal Gadot expecting her third child ‘babay girl’ with husband Yaron

The star actress Gal Gadot has revealed that she is expecting her...
Jannat Mirza Instagram
21 hours ago
Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity...
Sana Fakhar transformation
21 hours ago
Sana Fakhar’s transformation is truly an impressive & inspirational feat

Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films...

Recent News

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
4 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
13 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
19 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
32 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...