Women should lift one another up higher, says Meera Jee

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 02:34 pm
Meera Jee
Actress Meera Jee seems to be in a pleasant mood these days as she is enjoying a good time in Houston.

She recently posed with flawless ladies and shared a stunning photo of the girl gang. In the photos, Meera can be seen wearing a lehenga while other women have donned eastern outfits.

In the caption, the Baaji actress advised all her women followers to support each other and become each other’s strength.

“I feel proud and empowered being around other women that are also empowering. Women should lift one another up higher not bring each other down. If we believe in each other, we will become stronger. Let’s support each other more than ever. Let’s be the best.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meera fan page (@meerajeeofficial)


Earlier, she shared photos from her visit to Pakistan Consulate in Houston.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meera fan page (@meerajeeofficial)

