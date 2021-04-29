Adsense 300×250

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasra Rizvi has gained immense appreciation and fame after delivering her stellar acting skills.

Recently, Yasra Rizvi has announced her pregnancy by a picture she shared on her social media. This is going to be the actress’ first baby.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the picture, “To deliver or not to deliver?” And under the second share, she wrote, “Waiting for the monitor. P.s. waiting is half the job and patience is the only way to get it done!”

The post shared by Rizvi clearly shows her cradling her growing baby bump as she caressed it while reading the script of the show.

Friends and fellow celebrities were to pour in wishes for the mommy-to-be and her baby.

But, since the news of her pregnancy came under highlight, Yasra became upset to know that the public is more interested in her personal life rather than appreciating her for her directorial.

“In our country, the news worthy bit is that I’m pregnant. Not the fact that I am also directing probably the most important script that I have gotten to direct so far while [I’m] due anytime now #workingwomen #BeeGul.”

She went on to add that “we, as a nation, are obsessed with marriage and one’s ability to procreate”.