Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 06:02 pm
Zarnish Khan
Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam.

Zarnish took to Instagram and shared her stunning snaps wearing a traditional long flared-frock with a sleeveless blouse.

“In love with this dress,” she wrote.

 

The actress chose her hair to fall straight and complimented her entire look with soft party makeup.

Actress Zarnish Khan is well-known for her appearance in Urdu television serials. She has played the role of Alizeh in Susraal Mera for which she received Hum Award for Best Soap Actress. Later she played the role in Aye Zindagi and Sehra Main Safar.

Yeh Dil Mera, was Zarnish’s last project she worked on, which was a hit. In the serial, she starred alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi as Ahad Raza Mir’s mother.

