Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Actress Aiman Khan’s Doppelgänger Leaves Fans Flabbergasted

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 02:03 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Aiman Khan look-alike

A viral girl named Manahil Hameed is doing rounds all over social media and the internet is divided as she has a splitting image of showbiz actress Aiman Khan.

Showbiz actress Aiman Khan is considered the most beautiful woman in the world and her doppelganger has been found in Pakistan.

Pakistani girl Manahil resembles both Aiman and her sister Minal a lot that anyone can easily be deceived by considering her as the actresses.

Take A Look:

Earlier, fans were amazed to see the similarity between Usman Mukhtar‘s wife and Kubra Khan in photos.

They had expresseded good wishes and congratulated him on his new life on his post, a large number of fans believe that Zunaira is the lookalike of actress Kubra Khan.

Usman Mukhtar’s fans said in the comments section that at first glance it seemed like Zunaira is Kubra Khan. Some users wondered if she is Kubra Khan’s sister.

So far neither Kubra Khan nor Usman Mukhtar have responded to the comments from users.

On the other hand, Aiman Khan silenced her sister, Minal Khan and her fiancé’s critics by giving a scathing reply to social media users.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Imran Abbas Ushna Shah marriage
3 hours ago
Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah not having it with shady clickbait headlines spreading Their Marriage Rumours

Showbiz actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah are fuming over the YouTube...
Syra Yousuf
3 hours ago
Syra Yousuf Looks ethereally regal, Elegant In Recent Shoot

Pakistan's most versatile and beautiful actress Syra Yousuf has treated fans with...
Saba Qamar Zaman
5 hours ago
Saba Qamar Shares New Snap With A thoughtful caption

Pakistan's acclaimed actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with...
Cruella
16 hours ago
What Emma Stone misses the most while shooting Cruella?

American actress, Emma Stone shared what she missed the most during the...
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19
17 hours ago
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19

Kim Kardashian breaks the silence and finally revealed the story about how...
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family
17 hours ago
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly showered love on her colleague and a television...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ryan Ivan Stephen Dies
15 mins ago
Ace Bollywood Producer Ryan Stephen Succumbs To COVID Complications

Bollywood's famed producer Ryan Ivan Stephen has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Iraqi Foreign Minister
30 mins ago
“Fraternal ties between Pakistan, Iraq are deep-rooted in common history, Religion: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a three-day official visit...
Youm-e-Takbeer Nuclear Plant inauguration
51 mins ago
Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan Inaugurates 1,100MWe Nuclear Power Plant To Mark The Day

Pakistan marked its Youm-e-Takbeer by inaugurating a 1,100MWe nuclear power plant in...
Muzaffarabad bus accident
2 hours ago
Muzaffarabad: Passenger Bus Falls Onto bank of River Jhelum, Killing 10 People

At least ten people lost their lives and 15 others left wounded...