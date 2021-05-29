Actress Aiman Khan’s Doppelgänger Leaves Fans Flabbergasted

A viral girl named Manahil Hameed is doing rounds all over social media and the internet is divided as she has a splitting image of showbiz actress Aiman Khan.

Showbiz actress Aiman Khan is considered the most beautiful woman in the world and her doppelganger has been found in Pakistan.

Pakistani girl Manahil resembles both Aiman and her sister Minal a lot that anyone can easily be deceived by considering her as the actresses.

Take A Look:

Earlier, fans were amazed to see the similarity between Usman Mukhtar‘s wife and Kubra Khan in photos.

They had expresseded good wishes and congratulated him on his new life on his post, a large number of fans believe that Zunaira is the lookalike of actress Kubra Khan.

Usman Mukhtar’s fans said in the comments section that at first glance it seemed like Zunaira is Kubra Khan. Some users wondered if she is Kubra Khan’s sister.

So far neither Kubra Khan nor Usman Mukhtar have responded to the comments from users.

On the other hand, Aiman Khan silenced her sister, Minal Khan and her fiancé’s critics by giving a scathing reply to social media users.