Actress and supermodel Ayeza Khan jumps on the TikTok bandwagon

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 02:49 pm
Ayeza Khan TikTok

Pakistan’s superstar and the most popular actress on social media Ayeza Khan has also hopped on the TikTok bandwagon.

Her fans will now be able to see their favorite actress on TV screens as well as on the video sharing app, TikTok.

This good news has been shared by the actress with her fans on her Instagram account through a short TikTok video clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan shared a short beautiful video in which she is wearing a pendant which reads ‘Geeti’. In the caption on her Instagram post, the actress wrote, “Follow GeetiiPrincess on TikTok! #geetiprincess”.

Ayeza Khan is reportedly playing a role in her upcoming new project called ‘Geeti’ after which she named her TikTok account.

Fans are ecstatic after receiving the news while well-known personalities of the showbiz industry are also expressing happiness and surprise at the joining of an actress who runs away from talk shows and does not face media outlets apart from dramas.

