Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Actress Saheefa Jabbar Just Can’t Wait To Be A Mom

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 04:15 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

Pakistan’s emerging actress Saheefa Jabbar, who had tied the knot privately in 2017, has expressed her desire to be a mother soon.

Yesterday, a cute conversation between actress Hira Mani and her husband, discussing their son’s haircut went viral on social media after which Saheefa Jabbar wants to have such parenting-related conversations with her Khawaja Saab super soon.

Sharing Hira Mani’s post on her Instagram handle, the Loug Kya Kahengy starlet wrote, “I think I want this conversation to take place soonest.”

Saheefa Jabbar

Later, the story by Saheefa was re-shared on Hira Mani’s Instagram handle, praying for Jabbar to become a mom soon.

Saheefa had tied the knot in December 2017, however, she kept her wedding event quiet private at that time.

But, later the couple recalled their wedding memories in 2020 and the first time did their photoshoot donning their wedding outfits again.

She is a known star of the industry who started working as a model and received appreciation for her work. Later, she appeared in numerous TV commercials.

She has impressed masses with her acting skills by playing leading roles in drama serials like Teri Meri Kahani and Beti.

On the work front, Saheefa Jabbar lastly worked in the drama serial ‘Log Kya Kahenge‘ alongside Faysal Qureshi and Ejaz Aslam.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Imran Abbas Ushna Shah
37 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through...
Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...
Jannat Mirza TikTok
1 hour ago
News about deaths due to TikTok are all lies, Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan's number one TikTok star and a young emerging actress...
Yasir Hussain surgery
2 hours ago
Yasir Hussain discloses why he underwent surgery

Leading actor of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain told fans...
Zara Noor Abbas
2 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas Is Truly An Ultimate Slayer In Recent Clicks

Zara Noor Abbas usually treats her fans with adorable photos and videos...
Christian Betzmann Zoya Nasir
3 hours ago
Christian Betzmann Addresses Failed Engagement Sharing “First & Last” Post With Zoya Nasir

Christian Betzmann, a German travel Vlogger, whose engagement was called off with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card
36 mins ago
PM Imran Ensures health insurance To All Citizens Under Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday (today) said that ensures the...
Imran Abbas Ushna Shah
37 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through...
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years
48 mins ago
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was sworn in as a...
Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...