Adnan Siddiqui Receives Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the second jab of the coronavirus vaccine today (Monday).

Mere Pass Tum Ho actor took to social media and shared the news with the nation as well as shared a video on his Instagram account.

“And I am VAXXED(using the buzz word)! Got my second jab today. Happy that the nightmare of the needle is finally over. What a relief! Those of you who are still wary, consult your doctor instead of rubbishing the idea completely”, wrote Adnan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

He went on to write,

“More than the vaccine being somewhat a security blanket against the deadly virus, it gives some mental peace.”

Adnan shared that his “first dose passed off very smoothly. Keeping my fingers crossed that this too ends as uneventfully. Thank you to the kind doctor who put me at ease on both the occasions.”

Earlier, the Mom actor shared his experience of receiving the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Finally got the jab yesterday. It’s a huge relief. Honestly, I was a bit jittery in the beginning. Because of the needle, of course! No matter how young or old are you, this is one thing that petrifies you every time.”

Siddiqui went on to write,

“I have been asked multiple questions before and after my vaccination by family and friends worried about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. Yes, I also read those sporadic reports of after effects of the vaccine, which have made people wary. I had my share of doubts too. Then I consulted my friend, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, who assured me that my fears were unfounded and gave a go ahead. And by Allah’s grace, I am feeling perfectly fine.”

He concluded by writing,

“The onus to combat the pandemic is on us. Those who are sceptical of whether to go ahead with the vaccine or not, as someone who’s got inoculated recently, my vote is with the vaccination. Yet, please consult your personal doctor, specially those who are on medication or are immuno compromised.”