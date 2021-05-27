Aima Baig Shares A Loved-Up Selfie With fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan’s singing sensation Aima Baig has recently shared a loved-up selfie with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri and fans are just loving them together.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared an adorable yet romantic snap with Shigri with a meaningful caption.

“If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo, Never let them go. As they are a rare breed,” she wrote.

The two just left fans and netizens gushing over their cuteness and relationship bond.

Earlier, Aima had announced her engagement with her better half by sharing her engagement ring on Instagram.

Aima Baig has proved her mettle in the field of singing while Shahbaz Shigri, from Islamabad, also models and acts.

Shahbaz Shigri was married to actress Aisha Linnea Akhtar but they got divorced in June 2018.

Previously, Aima Baig had revealed that she used to weigh more than 75 kg during college.

“When I was 16 or 17 years old, I weighed more than 75 kg” revealed the artist, who has ruled millions of hearts with her beautiful voice.

In a short video that went viral on social media platform Instagram, the singer had added that she could not wear clothes because she was fat. But now she can wear her favourite clothes.

During the interview, the singer did not say what she did to lose weight but said it was the most difficult journey she had to endure.

“It was very difficult to lose weight, but I did it to keep myself healthy,” said the singer.