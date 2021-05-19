Aiman Khan Is “Happy” For Minal & Ahsan As They Both Got Hitched

Showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently hitched in a low-key ceremony with selected friends and fans as the attendees.

Both Minal and Ahsan left fans elated over the news of their engagement after they shared adorable snaps from their Baat Pakki ceremony.

However, Minal’s twinnie Aiman Khan warmly welcomed Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to the family after the couple’s engagement.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled snap of Ahsan Mohsin and Minal and wrote: “Welcome to the family Ahsan Mohsin Ikram”.

“I am so happy for you both Minal Khan. I’m gonna miss you so much! My baby is #hitchedforlife,” she added.

On the other hand, the Jalan starlet shared a post on Instagram with a beautiful caption that read: “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said.”

The photos sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Also, the groom-to-be Ahsan also shared multiple lovely pictures and captioned them beautifully saying: “Here is to forever. I promise to love you till my last breath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

Moreover, several fellow celebrities and fans jumped in to extend prayers and wishes for the couple’s future life.