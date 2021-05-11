Aiman Khan Shares Photo Of Her Happy Family

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan truly miss their father after he left the world for good. The celebrity twin sisters often share photos of their late father on their respective social media handles.

Recently, The Mann Mayal actress shared a photo of her happy family on Instagram in which the actress can be seen cherishing the moment with her sister Minal and her parents.

Aiman wrote,

“Parents are precious.”

Her caption brought tears to everyone’s eyes. Her three words caption made everyone realize the importance of parents.

Popular Showbiz sisters Aiman and Minal Khan’s father Mubeen Khan has passed away in December after struggling with major health issues.

According to the details, fans of both actresses condoled on their father’s death.

Actor Muneeb Butt, the husband of actress Aiman Khan, posted a story on popular photo-sharing app Instagram in which he said that Aiman and Minal’s father has passed away.

Back on December 19th, Minal Khan took to social media and announced about her father’s serious health condition.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to deliver the news and even requested ample prayers regarding her father’s safety and health.

The short and concise post read, “Please pray for my father’s health. He’s extremely sick [prayer emoji].”