Ali Ansari Is A True Soulmate For Saboor Aly; Take A Look!

The new couple of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have left netizens gushing over their loveable chemistry as they both recently made things official in a private Baat Pakki ceremony.

Seems like Saboor Aly has found a true soulmate as she shared beautiful lines to refer to her husband-to-be.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a sweet note which reads: “One day someone is going to come into your life and adore you for everything that you are.”

“The way you speak, the way you eat, the way your stomach folds when you sit, and even the way you laugh obnoxiously at little things. It will happen, everybody has a soulmate, just breathe.”

Along with the post, the Gul-o-Gulzar starlet added an adorable caption for Ali Ansari. It read, “When posts like these become a reality. Yes, soulmate.”

Earlier, both Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have shared pictures from their Baat Pakki function and fans just can’t get over the lovely couple-duo.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families, I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person. ALHAMDULILLAH, the Fitrat starlet posted on Instagram.

Soon after the news from them making things official broke out, fellow celebrities, fans and netizens jumped in to pour best wishes and prayers for their future life.

Earlier, Ali Ansai was dating actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time. To address the rumours circulating on social media, Mashal Khan had discussed the matter on her Instagram.

She had said, “People follow celebrity couples and get really invested but when they break up they don’t tell you so you are like I have invested myself and now I need to know. But obviously, these things are so personal and something people can’t understand. Breakups are not always violent and aggressive.”

She apologized publicly for not talking about her breakup and said, “I feel bad about not talking about breakup with my fans. I just want to say sorry and if was up to me and if it was not about peoples’ heart I would have surely spoken about it. I hope they understand.”