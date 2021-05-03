Double Click 970×250

Ali Ansari Shares An Emotional Picture Of Saboor Aly

Gulmeena Hamid

04th May, 2021. 12:00 am
Saboor Ali

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have made their relationship legal after the duo shared photos of there “baat pakki” ceremony of May 1st on their respective Instagram handles.

Earlier today, Ali Ansari shared an emotional photo of Saboor from the event in which the actress can be seen crying. The Khaani actor also shared an interesting fact behind Saboor’s reaction.

He wrote,

“This picture is worth more than a thousand words. The tears falling down her face told me how much she was missing her mother, and deep down in my heart I was missing my father.”

“As much as we wished they were with us to be part of and share our happiness, we both know they are in a better place smiling from up above and sending down their blessings.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

He went on to write,

“As much as we wished they were with us to be part of and share our happiness, we both know they are in a better place smiling from up above and sending down their blessings. For everyone out there, value, respect and spend time with your loved ones.”

For his to0be wife, Ansari wrote,

“Here is to new beginnings and all kinds of emotions. I got you ”

