Ali Zafar Has A Special Message For Indians & Pakistanis

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 10:58 pm
Ali Zafar

As India and Pakistan are battling with the deadly coronavirus, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has given a special message to the people of the countries.

Taking to Instagram, the Teefa in Trouble actor shared a video in which he highlights the issues faced by the people during difficult times.

“My message to the people of India, Pakistan and the rest of the world who are going through unimaginable difficulties in this pandemic.”

“We have no right to call ourselves human beings if we don’t have empathy for each other, especially in such challenging times. The need of the hour is to connect and pray and do whatever we can to help each other”, said the Jhoom singer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

He concluded by quoting a classical Hindi song,

“Ek pyaar ka naghma hai, mojon ki rawaani hai, Zindagi aur kuch nahin …. teri meri kahani hai.”

Earlier, Ali Zafar had paid a glowing musical tribute to mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who had gone missing with two foreign climbers, John Snorri from Iceland & MP Mohr from Chile during his K2 winter expedition.

Ali Zafar had released a musical tribute “Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam” to Muhammad Ali Sadpara, whose heart, spirit, and courage will forever be a source of pride and respect for all Pakistanis.

