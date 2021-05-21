Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has once again won the hearts of Pakistanis as he released a song sang in the Chinese language on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Pakistani singer shared the song on his social media platforms and told that he learned some Chinese for the song.

Ali Zafar sang the beautiful song on Pak-China friendship with Chinese singer Xiang Minqi croon.

The song garners appreciation from the netizens as the comments section is flooded with infinite love.

‘The 70-Year-Old Friendship Between China And Pakistan Is Rock-Solid,’ President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote a congratulatory letter to the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in the letter wrote, ‘Pakistan and China stand firmly by each other on issues of core interests and major concerns.’

He said, ‘The 70-year-old friendship and trust between the two countries is rock-solid.’

‘Pak-China friendship is the most valuable strategic asset of both nations,’ said Chinese President Xi Jinping; adding that, ‘With the joint efforts from both sides, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved remarkable results.’

He also said that, ‘The Pak-China Economic Corridor has benefited the people of both countries and added strong impetus to the regional prosperity.’

‘I attach great importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations,’ he said; ‘I look forward to working with you to deepen communication and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries,’ he added.

In his letter, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed the commitment to further elevate Pakistan-China friendship to new heights and build a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.

Arif Alvi said both the countries have remained friends in good and bad times. He said despite difficulties, both countries have rendered immense sacrifices to achieve their objectives. He said the Pakistan-China friendship is the guarantor of peace in the region.