Ali Zafar To Release Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi Tomorrow

Pakistan’s iconic singer Ali Zafar will be releasing “Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi” in his soulful voice tomorrow at 6:05 pm.

The singer took to his Instagram to share the news with the nation.

He wrote,

“I cannot express the feeling while recording this.”

“Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamalihi” is a popular Pakistani qawwali most notably performed by the late Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri (1930-1994) and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri (1945-2011). It is a multilingual naat (praise to Muhammad PBUH) based on a popular Arabic quatrain (rubai) by the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi (1210-1292).

The four-line poem is interspersed with verses of Urdu and Persian poetry from origins.

Earlier, in the blessed month of Ramadan, Atif Aslam appeared with a magnificent gift for all Muslims as he presented a heartfelt version of Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat.

Recited with reverence and dedication, the beautiful video begins with the title Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat along with NAAT E RASOOL E MAQBOOL written in white colour to complement the video’s overall theme.

Along with the singer, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery, too, took part in the recitation. All of them were seen standing with their hands respectfully folded.