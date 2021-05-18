Alizeh Shah astutely responds to critics and backlash

Alizeh Shah, a young emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, responded astutely to social media users who criticized her for her recent songs.

The singer recently posted a message for her critics to her Instagram account.

Alize Shah said, “I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that a trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine. What’s wrong with our people?”

Alizeh Shah’s first song ‘Badnamiyan’ was released on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, in which she evoked the magic of her melodious voice with the famous singer Sahir Ali Baga.

Alizeh Shah wore a bold outfit in the video of her first song after which the actress was severely criticized by social media users.

Social media users not only fired arrows of criticism at the actress but also made some satirical and humorous memes on her.

In other news, Alizeh Shah also topped the list of top trends on micro-blogging site Twitter in Pakistan.

Alizeh Shah not only acts but also models. She was given an award for best performance in the drama serial ‘Ishq Tamasha’ while Alizeh’s performance in the drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ was also well received by audiences.