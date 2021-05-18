Double Click 970×250

Alizeh Shah astutely responds to critics and backlash

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 12:13 pm
Adsense 300×600
Alizeh Shah critics

Alizeh Shah, a young emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, responded astutely to social media users who criticized her for her recent songs.

The singer recently posted a message for her critics to her Instagram account.

Alize Shah said, “I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that a trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine. What’s wrong with our people?”

Alizeh Shah’s first song ‘Badnamiyan’ was released on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, in which she evoked the magic of her melodious voice with the famous singer Sahir Ali Baga.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

Alizeh Shah wore a bold outfit in the video of her first song after which the actress was severely criticized by social media users.

Social media users not only fired arrows of criticism at the actress but also made some satirical and humorous memes on her.

In other news, Alizeh Shah also topped the list of top trends on micro-blogging site Twitter in Pakistan.

Alizeh Shah not only acts but also models. She was given an award for best performance in the drama serial ‘Ishq Tamasha’ while Alizeh’s performance in the drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ was also well received by audiences.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
TikTok Milestone
1 hour ago
Ali Khan Hyderabadi Hits An Impressive TikTok milestone

Pakistan's leading TikTok star Ali Khan Hyderabadi, from Hyderabad Sindh, has managed...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
“I was Scared To Take Up Indian Projects After Ban On Pakistani Artists”: Mahira Khan

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much...
Fawad Khan Palestine
3 hours ago
Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in...
Meghan's Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah's Mental Health Series
3 hours ago
Meghan’s Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah’s Mental Health Series

The trailer for a web series on mental health produced by American...
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of 'This Fast Life': Take A Look
3 hours ago
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of ‘This Fast Life’: Take A Look

One of the most stylish actresses of Pakistan showbiz Industry Yashma Gill...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
4 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
25 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
29 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...