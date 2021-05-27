Double Click 728 x 90
Angelina Jolie has failed joint custody battle with Brad Pitt

Raba Noor

27th May, 2021. 07:50 pm
Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie criticized the judge after her ex-husband Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of their kids.

The Maleficent actress is not happy with the decision as she denied a fair trial because her children were not allowed to testify before the court.

According to the Associated Press, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” the documents read

Meanwhile, after her latest filing, a source told, “Brad’s sole goal is to be able to see the kids. His priority is what’s best for the kids and spending more time with them.”

“Angelina’s priority is to prevent them from spending time with Brad.” the source further added

Jolie and Pitt share six children’s Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, and their oldest, Maddox, 19.

Since Maddox is an adult, he’s not subject to the decision but the other five will be impacted by the court’s decision.

Pitt and Jolie were legally divorced in 2019.

