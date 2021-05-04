Anna Faris opens up about the marital issues she faced with ex Chris Pratt

The “Mom” star, Anna Faris opened up about her marriage issues with ex-husband, Pratt Chris in the latest episode of her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified”.

Back in August 2017, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked the world of pop culture when they announced their split after eight years of marriage.

And while both parties have since moved on and become friendly exes as they co-parent their 8-year-old son Jack, Anna is sharing some lessons she has learned along the way.

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” she explained to guest Rachel Bilson on the May 3 podcast episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified. “In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision,” she said

Talking about not being open about her marriage issues with Chris to even those in her close circle, Faris said, “One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did,” she explained. “Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.”

Today, Anna is happily engaged to Michael Barrett, who was the cinematographer from her 2018 film Overboard. While the pair prefers to keep their romance private.