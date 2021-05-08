Double Click 970×250

Anna Faris talks about her son’s premature birth

Web Desk

08th May, 2021. 04:48 pm
Anna Faris

Anna Faris and her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012, seven weeks before his due date.

Mom actress Anna Faris recently opened up about her son’s premature birth of her son jack, she is blaming herself for it says, the first year after jack’s birth was full of doctor visits.

During an appearance at the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth via People magazine.

The Overboard actress detailed “I was 35—a geriatric pregnancy, as my OB-GYN delicately put it—and I had been having what I thought was a pretty amazing pregnancy,”

Anna said. “So when I woke up in the middle of the night in a small puddle of fluid, I truly didn’t have any idea what to do.”

The actress described being able to “hold him very briefly” prior to him spending a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter—because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined,” she said.

