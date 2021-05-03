Canadian actress Annie Murphy has revealed that she has been sending money as a bribe to her TV Brother Dan Levy to get him to start writing a Schitt’s Creek movie.

As per reports, actress Annie Murphy is hopeful for a Schitt’s Creek movie in the future and has found a unique way to convince Dan Levy for it.

The 35-year-old Emmy-winning actress revealed that she’s actually been sending him $5 a day as an incentive.

“I mean, I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she said.

Talking about what could have happened with the storyline after the final episode aired, Murphy asked of Levy and Noah Reid’s characters: “Did David and Patrick adopt a kid?”

“I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper. … We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show. My mom and dad have been re-watching the show because they miss me and my mom keeps reminding me of lines that I’d completely forgotten about,” said Murphy.

Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by father and son Eugene and Dan Levy and aired on Television from January 13, 2015, to April 7, 2020.

It consists of 80 episodes spread over six seasons. The series follows the formerly wealthy Rose family’s trials and tribulations.

After Rose’s business manager embezzles the family business, Rose Video, the family loses its fortune and relocates to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Now living in a motel, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara)—along with their adult children, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy)—must adjust to life without money and with each other.