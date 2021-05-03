Double Click 970×250

Annie Murphy admits she is sending ‘bribe’ to Dan Levy, But why?

Web Desk

03rd May, 2021. 04:16 pm
Adsense 300×600

Canadian actress Annie Murphy has revealed that she has been sending money as a bribe to her TV Brother Dan Levy to get him to start writing a Schitt’s Creek movie.

As per reports, actress Annie Murphy is hopeful for a Schitt’s Creek movie in the future and has found a unique way to convince Dan Levy for it.

The 35-year-old Emmy-winning actress revealed that she’s actually been sending him $5 a day as an incentive.

“I mean, I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she said.

Talking about what could have happened with the storyline after the final episode aired, Murphy asked of Levy and Noah Reid’s characters: “Did David and Patrick adopt a kid?”

“I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper. … We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show. My mom and dad have been re-watching the show because they miss me and my mom keeps reminding me of lines that I’d completely forgotten about,” said Murphy.

Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by father and son Eugene and Dan Levy and aired on Television from January 13, 2015, to April 7, 2020.

It consists of 80 episodes spread over six seasons. The series follows the formerly wealthy Rose family’s trials and tribulations.

After Rose’s business manager embezzles the family business, Rose Video, the family loses its fortune and relocates to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Now living in a motel, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara)—along with their adult children, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy)—must adjust to life without money and with each other.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

56 mins ago
Royal photographer praises Prince Philip’s incredible support to Queen

In November last year, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd...
Johara bellydancer photos controversy
1 hour ago
Egyptian bellydancer sparks fury After Her Photoshoot Outside Mosque Went Viral

A famous Russian bellydancer, Johara, also known as Ekaterina Andreeva has sparked...
2 hours ago
Here’s how Jennifer Garner feeling about her ex-husband spending time with J. Lo

Jennifer Lopez and  Ben Affleck, who are both single now, have been...
4 hours ago
Billie Eilish Opens Up About sexual exploitation of minors, says “it’s everywhere”

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opens up about the widespread sexual abuse of...
5 hours ago
Selena Gomez to essay the role of a ‘social media star’ in new film

American singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez is all set to essay...
Iqra Yasir expecting first baby
5 hours ago
Iqra Aziz’s baby shower dress had 100 handcrafted messages Inscribed On Her Dupatta

Pakistani showbiz's lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

CM Sindh
26 mins ago
‘Govt. will not tolerate violations of COVID-19 SOPs,’ Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned authorities...
Fawad Chaudhry Babar Awan
31 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan Hold Joint Press Conference Today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Parliamentary...
Javed Latif
37 mins ago
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in hate-speech case

A court in Lahore has on Monday extended the physical remand of...
Oman bans Eid-Al-Fitr prayers
54 mins ago
Oman Bans Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers; Mass Celebration Amidst COVID Spike

The government of Oman has banned public prayers during Eid-Ul-Fitr due to...