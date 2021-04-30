Adsense 970×250

Are Nawal Saeed And Arsalan Faisal Dating? Find Out!

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 12:33 am
Nawal Faisal
New emerging actors Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal are both winning everyone’s hearts with their phenomenal acting skills and good looks.

Nawal made her acting debut in the drama serial Aik Larki Aam Si. Whereas, Arsalan Faisal, who is the son of veteran actress Saba Faisal, is making his fan followings by his charming looks.

He entered into the showbiz industry as a model and has worked in several advertisements for different brands.

Faisal has also worked in different drama serials as a supporting actor.

Recently, both the actors are exchanging some lovey-dovey comments on each others’ posts, leaving netizens curious about their relationship status.

Read the comments yourself!

Earlier, Nawal talked about Zahid Ahmed in a recent interview and mentioned that “I’m a huge fan of Zahid Ahmed. I watched ‘Ishq Zahe Nseeb’ just because of Zahid. So when I heard Zahid’s name in the cast of Faryaad I was like wow, I’ll surely do this project.”

“I still use to tell him on the sets that first I’m your fan and then your co-star. I would wait for Zahid to come on screen every time. He knows that I’m a big fan of him. Zahid always praises me, and when he does I think that I have surely done something good”, added Nawal.

She further added, “The best thing about Zahid is that he is a very honest person and very supportive.”

