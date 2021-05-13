The fresh face of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Areeba Habib worked as a model for international and local brands as well as in few popular drama serials.

Areeba, in her recent clicks, looks timelessly beautiful as she donned a tempo teal attire and left fans gushing over her elegance.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

She has stolen the hearts of her fans with her beauty and received immense love within no time.

Areeba appeared in minimal makeup with rosy lips and maroon nail paint.

The actress finished off her look with a pair of stunning earrings and chose her hair in curls.

Areeba Habib made her acting debut with the drama serial Koi Chand Rakh and later appeared in dramas including Qadam Qadam Ishq and Janbaaz.

Lastly, she worked in the drama serial Jalan alongside Minal Khan and Emmad Irfani.