Ariana Grande ties the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony

Famous American singer Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in the presence of close relatives in an intimate wedding ceremony.

According to foreign media reports, the 27-year-old pop singer’s wedding ceremony took place at her home in the US state of California in which less than 20 people showed up. Both the personalities looked very happy on this occasion.

Foreign media has claimed that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had chosen the house for their consensual marriage.

Earlier, her fans were elated about the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer finally taking the plunge, while some of her friends had their apprehensions about the pair moving forward in such a haste.

A source said that Ariana’s friends think their engagement was “rushed.”

Ariana shared a collection of her personal photos with her fiancé earlier in April. She wrote in the caption of her post, “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u”

It should be noted that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were in a relationship since the year 2020. The two also worked together on a music album in the same year.

Ariana said yes to the luxury real estate agent nine months after they started dating.