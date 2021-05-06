Double Click 970×250

Atiqa Odho Requests Fans To Pray For Marina Khan’s recovery from COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 09:03 pm
Marina Khan

On Thursday, veteran actress Atiqa Odho has requested her fans and followers to pray for her friend Marina Khan’s speedy recovery from the deadly coronavirus.

The Humsafar actress took to Instagram and shared a collage of their (Marina and hers) photos. She wrote,

#MarinaKhan My dear friend battling #Covid. Please pray for her health and recovery. May Allah keep us all protected and healthy. Ameen.”

Earlier, legendary actor and director Marina Khan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Tanhaiyaan star made the announcement via her social media.

The 58-year old actress announced that she has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus and has isolated herself.

“It’s real. It’s out there,” said the actor in a video she uploaded on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marina Khan (@therealmarinakhan)

Marina spoke about her diagnosis and symptoms saying she is feeling fatigued. The actor further urged people to follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and take care of themselves and their loved ones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marina Khan (@therealmarinakhan)

In response to the situation in India, Marina said that Pakistan should take a lesson from its neighbor and recognize the gravity of the situation.

The actress urged the people to follow all the SOPs and take care of themselves and their loved ones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marina Khan (@therealmarinakhan)

She is one of the versatile actors in our industry. Marina Khan has starred in some of Pakistan’s most hit television series including Dhoop Kinare, Tanhaiyaan, and Nijaat.

